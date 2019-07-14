Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Caldwell, Jean Messecar, 91, attorney, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Gilbert, Don, 83, Gilbert Audiology owner, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Latham, John Robert, 86, PSO electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 12. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.

Trinka, Betty Ann, 82, homemaker, died Saturday, July 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Watkins, Jean, 80, legal secretary, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wright, Donna, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, July 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 9 a.m. Tuesday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Craig, Terry Lee, 76, construction company owner, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Rowland, Zetta, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Florence Street Baptist Church. Hayhurst.

Strickland, Geraldine Lillian, 93, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Strickland, Kenneth Ray, 87, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 11. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Pryor

Stout, Joe, 88, Alcan Metals warehouse manager, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Church of Christ. Stephens-Key.

Tags

Load comments