Editor's Note

TULSA

Griffin-Segnar, Trina, 49, bank teller, died Sunday, July 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Mauzy, Larry, 78, industrial sales, died Friday, July 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Jones, Jerry Dale, 79, accounting manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Porter

Bright, Lavonia (Gillin), 83, retired Mayes County Propane secretary, died Saturday, July 20 in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

Sand Springs

McCutchen, David LaRue, 72, CDC Larue Industries owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, July 20. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

