Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Farrow, Charla Ann, 65, homemaker, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Younger, Jennifer L., 72, interior designer, died Thursday, July 4. Celebration of life and reception 10 a.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Barb, Melvin V., 91, retired Mobile Oil engineer, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Sutton, Bonnie Jean, 91, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Services pending.

Tags

Load comments