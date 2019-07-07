TULSA
Farrow, Charla Ann, 65, homemaker, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Younger, Jennifer L., 72, interior designer, died Thursday, July 4. Celebration of life and reception 10 a.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Barb, Melvin V., 91, retired Mobile Oil engineer, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Sutton, Bonnie Jean, 91, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Services pending.
