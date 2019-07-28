Editor's Note

TULSA

Campbell, Michael Leon, 60, truck driver, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial.

Gaffney, James Phillip, 91, Tulsa Rock Co. foreman, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Hart, Josephine, 92, registered nurse, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Odermann, Verne Timothy, 83, accountant, died Sunday, July 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Hallett

Donnelly, Jack, 82, retired welder, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Patton, Christopher “Chris” Brett, 50, computer analyst, died Tuesday, July 23. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Mowery.

