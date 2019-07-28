TULSA
Campbell, Michael Leon, 60, truck driver, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial.
Gaffney, James Phillip, 91, Tulsa Rock Co. foreman, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Hart, Josephine, 92, registered nurse, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Odermann, Verne Timothy, 83, accountant, died Sunday, July 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Hallett
Donnelly, Jack, 82, retired welder, died Saturday, July 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Patton, Christopher “Chris” Brett, 50, computer analyst, died Tuesday, July 23. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Mowery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.