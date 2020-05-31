TULSA
Catron, Larry, 71, IT consultant, died Friday, May 29. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Childers, Samuel H. Sr., 76, retired city of Tulsa traffic engineering supervisor, died Saturday, May 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date.
Henderson, Lee, 82, retired IT supervisor, died Friday, May 22. Services webcast Wednesday. Go to floralhaven.com for webcast link and time. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kiger, Bennie Bob, 87, high school football coach, died Tuesday, April 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Eula Verneil “Neil,” 86, homemaker, died Saturday, May 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Bethany Church.
Burns, Betty, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 30. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Coweta
Wilson, James Allan, 89, retired public school teacher and principal and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 30. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
