TULSA
Garmaker, Richard Eugene, 87, veteran and commercial Realtor, died Saturday, June 13. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Givens, Raymond “Max,” 78, car wash equipment business owner, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Nevins, Wesley C., 82, retired truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, June 14. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Owasso
Storer, Michele L., 52, office clerk, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
