TULSA
Anderson, Jacqueline, 85, retired Four Seasons Nursing Home dietitian, died Monday, June 22. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday at Ninde Brookside Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Doak, Beverly Ruth, 89, Realtor, died Thursday, June 25. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ranch Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Philpott, Peggy Jane, 93, housewife, died Saturday, June 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Snead, Robert Sr., 82, geologist, died Sunday, June 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Wilburn, Johnny, 93, accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, June 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Clarke, Mary Kay, 71, Amoco Standard Oil credit consultant, died Tuesday, June 23. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, The Church of St. Benedict. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.