TULSA
Andelman, Alice, 75, early childhood education, died Sunday, March 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Bonifazi, Arthur “Art,” 97, former Arthur Bonifazi owner and Army veteran, died Friday, March 13. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Goins, Carolyn, 76, homemaker, died Saturday, March 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Home Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God Church.
O’Brien, Linda, 82, Aetna Life Casualty information tech analyst, died Saturday, March 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, rosary 11 a.m. Wednesday and service to follow, all at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Robinson, Susan, 77, accounting bookkeeper, died Friday, March 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Walker, Robert “Bob,” 83, customer service and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hearn, James, 86, aircraft structure mechanic, died Friday, March 13. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Foster, Ralph, 55, U.S. Postal Service sales clerk, died Friday, March 13. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Reeves, Flint, 92, retired Reeves TV & Appliances owner and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa.
