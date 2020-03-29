TULSA
MacDonald, Mark Timothy, 63, teacher, died Friday, March 27. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.
Pope, Eloise B., 102, retired secretary and legal transcriptionist, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Smith, Sue, 86, Johnson Controls secretary, died Wednesday, March 25. Service to be streamed live on Hayhurst Funeral Home Facebook page, 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Stewart, William Michael, 76, automobile sales business and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 26. Private burial, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Dail, Cameron Andrew, 14, student, died Wednesday, March 25. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Rittenhouse, Juanita, 71, hair dresser, died Thursday, March 26. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
