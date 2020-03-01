Editor's Note

TULSA

Hickman, Arlie Craig, 68, auto parts manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Hoppis, Mitchell Jr., 66, electrical assembler, died Thursday, Feb 27. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Moyer, Dolores, 84, licensed practical nurse, died Sunday, March 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Chouteau

McKnight, Richard “Rick” Lynn, 76, arc welder and ordained minister, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, A Glorious Church Fellowship, Collinsville. Parsons-Canoe-Beggs, Collinsville.

