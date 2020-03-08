Editor's Note

TULSA

Dalton, Sue, 77, state of Oklahoma claims adjuster, died Wednesday, March 4. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Community Baptist Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Robinson, Harold Jene, 81, retired Langston University administrator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Wheatley Community Center, Boynton. Jack’s Memory Chapel.

Van Dyke, Beverly, 70, home health aide, died Saturday, March 7. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Catoosa

Blankenship, Dewey, 93, retired American Airlines welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery.

