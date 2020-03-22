Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Rooney, John Edward Jr., 63, attorney, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Stilwell

Eagle, Emma Lou, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, March 19. Visitation 1 p.m. Monday, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Salem Baptist Church. Parsons-Canoe-Beggs, Collinsville.

To plant a tree in memory of Visitation Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments