TULSA
Rooney, John Edward Jr., 63, attorney, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Stilwell
Eagle, Emma Lou, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, March 19. Visitation 1 p.m. Monday, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Salem Baptist Church. Parsons-Canoe-Beggs, Collinsville.
