TULSA

Allen, Nell Rose, 87, receptionist, died Saturday, May 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Sains, Kamora Ann, 72, R.N. and Laureate affiliate, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Mannford

Hupp, Joseph Ferdinand “Joe,” 78, retired booking agent, died Saturday, May 9. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Rosary 6 p.m., both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Creason, Gavin Wayne, 19, student, died Friday, May 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.

