TULSA
Henderson, Lee, 82, retired IT supervisor, died Friday, May 22. Service webcast Wednesday; floralhaven.com, for link and time. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Miller, Danny Joe, 57, Tulsa County floor technician, died Saturday, May 16. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Portuese, Elizabeth “Betty,” 95, retired registered nurse. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Smith, Sondra Sue, 79, co-owner General Insurance Agency, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service live streamed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at floralhaven.com.
Owasso
Stephens, Willodene, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Mowery.
