TULSA
Brown, Viola J., 96, retired hairdresser, died Friday, May 1. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Robb, Jeff, 62, CPA, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Shelton, Gil, 76, mechanical engineer and Army Reserves member, died Friday, May 1. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Caldwell, Marie, 89, died Saturday, May 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
