TULSA
Atwell, Dale L., 79, Helmerich and Payne operations supervisor, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Barnett, Aubrey Andrew, 92, retired paint contractor and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Lexington Road Family Church, Sapulpa.
Brothers, Jimmy, 92, lithographer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 1. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
Davis, Stephen L., 59, telecommunications, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
Doherty Jr., Robert Timothy, 86, homebuilder and Coast Guard veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Campbell, William Thomas “Tom,” 85, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Thurs- day, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow; burial Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Jarrard, Ronnie L., 78, Kress Department Store warehouse manager, died Friday, Nov. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Coweta
Loyd-Chandler, Doshie, 87, retired English professor, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Brown.
Eufaula
Palmer, Carolyn, 78, died Friday, Nov. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m., Wednesday, Eufaula First Baptist Church. Hunn, Black & Merritt.
Owasso
Hamilton, Tracy A. Rademacher, 53, executive secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sand Springs
Goad, Olean (McCullah), 94, retired Fabercast purchasing agent, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hitchita Free Will Baptist Church, Hitchita. Mobley-Groesbeck.
