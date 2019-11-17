TULSA
Crane, Gwendolyn M., 83, E.W. Saybolt receptionist, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Regouby, Jack H., 90, Christian counselor, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Stafford, James, 69, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Volkl, Don E., 78, railroad conductor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven chapel.
Wilson, Bryan L., 88, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Prather, William Kennedy, 71, educator, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven chapel.
Collinsville
Roberts, Glynn Raye, 79, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Friday, Nov. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
