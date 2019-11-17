Editor's Note

TULSA

Crane, Gwendolyn M., 83, E.W. Saybolt receptionist, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Regouby, Jack H., 90, Christian counselor, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Stafford, James, 69, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Volkl, Don E., 78, railroad conductor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven chapel.

Wilson, Bryan L., 88, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Prather, William Kennedy, 71, educator, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven chapel.

Collinsville

Roberts, Glynn Raye, 79, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Friday, Nov. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

