TULSA
Ahmadieh, Amale, 66, restaurant owner, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, and service 2 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Garis, Letha “Luann,” 62, U.S. Payments quality assurance manager, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Howerton, Raymond, 75, Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of St. Paul.
Lane, Patricia Irene, 93, office manager, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Richardson, Terri M., 79, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Croslin, David Glen, 60, retired Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Church Owasso.
Sand Springs
Johnson, Cora Jane (Horrocks), 84, retired preschool teacher, died Friday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
