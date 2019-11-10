Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Brown, Eugenia Sr., 95, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Marian Chapel, Saint Joseph Monastery. Fitzgerald Ivy. 

Deines, Lorena “Pete” 87, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, and celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Moen, Norma E., 85, dispatch operator, died Friday, Nov. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Robertson III, Wayne, 35, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.

Walenta, Robert “Bob,” 94, former Midas Muffler owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Warfield, Patsy R., 91, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Chrysler, Jimmy, 67, retired Postal Service employee and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel.

Bixby

Putnam, William “Bill," 84, retired Tulsa police lieutenant, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery. Leonard & Marker.

Glenpool

Still, Dorothy Maxine, 83, retired secretary, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday First Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Sheppard, Margie Lou, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Doss, Shirley, 76, retired Sand Springs Walmart associate, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Tags

Load comments