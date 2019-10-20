Editor's Note

TULSA

Copeland, Lori Ann, 57, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Williamson, Gary Lee, 85, computer systems analyst, died Friday, Oct. 13. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

