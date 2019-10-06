TULSA
Archer, Phil, 77, dentist, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Stanleys.
Barnett, Hazel, 96, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Beard, Sandra Kay, 74, Sandy and Buddy Beard Square Deal Auto Parts owner, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Cullison, Gene R., 77, owner/operator Cullison Hardware in Turley, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.
Jurney, Dixie R., 82, secretary, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Robinson, Phyllis Jean, 76, retired AT&T customer service representative, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Tremble, Bonnie, 83, retired Tulsa Public Schools speech therapist, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, St. James United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Wolf, Barbara Ann, 82, Floyd & Sons body shop owner, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Morgan, James B., 95, American Airlines crew chief and veteran, died Friday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Sand Springs
Bowen, Jimmie Allen, 88, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 205 (now 430) fund administrator, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Culley, Jerry A., 84, savings and loan vice president, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
