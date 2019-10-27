Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Keith, Mary “Kay,” 86, retired Service Pipeline executive secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitation 2-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral.

Tags

Load comments