Keith, Mary “Kay,” 86, retired Service Pipeline executive secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitation 2-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral.
