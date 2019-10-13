TULSA
Jackson, Bonnie Ruth, 86, Saint Francis Hospital volunteer, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Selvey, Alta, 81, organist, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wisdom, Wilbur “Rudi,” 93, quality control, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Lakeview, Broken Arrow.
