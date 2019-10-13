Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Jackson, Bonnie Ruth, 86, Saint Francis Hospital volunteer, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Selvey, Alta, 81, organist, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Wisdom, Wilbur “Rudi,” 93, quality control, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Lakeview, Broken Arrow.

Tags

Load comments