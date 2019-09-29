Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

McCartney, Elbert Richard, 84, maintenance worker for Rockwell International and AdamsMark Hotel, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Mosley, Billie, 91, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.

Stout, Barbara, 87, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Rand, Joann, 65, registered nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments