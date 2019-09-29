TULSA
McCartney, Elbert Richard, 84, maintenance worker for Rockwell International and AdamsMark Hotel, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Mosley, Billie, 91, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Stout, Barbara, 87, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Rand, Joann, 65, registered nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
