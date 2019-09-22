Editor's Note

TULSA

Harris, Gene, 84, construction management, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Fellowship Bible Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

McAlister, Mary Allene, 84, Silvey Insurance Co., died Saturday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

