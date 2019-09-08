TULSA
Farguson, Tommy, 80, aircraft mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hicks, Martha Ann, 84, retired teacher, died Monday, Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Atkinson, Jim, 61, title manager, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Carr, Norma Jane, 84, Broken Arrow Public Schools payroll administrator, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Assembly.
Tanner, Richard, 72, salesman, died Friday, Sept. 6. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jenks
Gordon, James Junior, 93, retired Tinker Air Force Base jet engine specialist and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sunny Lane Funeral Home, Del City. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
McCollum, Nita, 84, administrative assistant, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
