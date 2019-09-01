Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Welch, Aaron Lee, 32, automotive sales, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Jennings

Procter, Trilla J., 72, Oklahoma State University cook, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.

Vera

Core, James Patrick “Pat,” 87, retired Bartlesville Fire Department captain, cattle rancher and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service noon Thursday, Caulksville Cemetery, Caulksville, Ark.

Tags

Load comments