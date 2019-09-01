TULSA
Welch, Aaron Lee, 32, automotive sales, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Jennings
Procter, Trilla J., 72, Oklahoma State University cook, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.
Vera
Core, James Patrick “Pat,” 87, retired Bartlesville Fire Department captain, cattle rancher and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service noon Thursday, Caulksville Cemetery, Caulksville, Ark.
