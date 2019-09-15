TULSA
Davis, Sherman Eugene, 75, machine operator, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Ethel Lubin, 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Temple Israel. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
McRight, Doris Ann, 83, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Morton, Nancy Patricia Cook, 78, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, All Souls Unitarian Church.
Powell, Glenda, 90, Tulsa Public Schools music teacher, died Friday, Sept. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Buckner, Willa Ruth, 81, retired rental uniform company office manager, died Friday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon Cemetery. Brown.
