Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Blunt, Christy Lynn Scaggs, 50, medical coder, died Friday, April 10. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.

Creamer, Eileen, 62, homemaker, died Thursday, April 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Marshall, Ralph, 79, director of petroleum products, died Sunday, April 5. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

McNulty, Margaret Lucille (Still), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 1. Private services. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Million, James L., 80, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Salstrom, Clarice Beth, 94, teacher, died Friday, April 10. No local services planned. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Mannford

Bieloh, John, T., 80, retired service award sales representative, died Monday, March 30. Private family services. Mannford Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments