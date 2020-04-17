Editor's Note

TULSA

Dailey, Betty R., 87, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Kennedy, Jacqueline Louise, 86, housekeeper, died Wednesday, April 15. Memorial service pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Torres, Vanessa Sue (George), 67, retired Gastroenterologist Specialties medical records manager, died Thursday, April 16. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Pfeifer, Phyllis, 91, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Davis, Floyd Jr., 76, and Edward Jones financial adviser and Army veteran, died Friday, April 17. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service livestreamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday at vimeo.com/409035210 or Hayhurst Facebook page.

Sand Springs

Salyers, Lahoma (Lancaster), 102, retired beautician, died Thursday, April 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private family services.

