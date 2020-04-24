TULSA
Carper, Dovie Marie, 83, construction secretary and Safeway employee, died Sunday, April 19. Private family services. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Taber, Robbie, 83, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, April 23. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Goins, James E. “Jim,” 93, retired American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 18. No services planned. Floral Haven.
