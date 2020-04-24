Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Carper, Dovie Marie, 83, construction secretary and Safeway employee, died Sunday, April 19. Private family services. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.

Taber, Robbie, 83, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, April 23. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Goins, James E. “Jim,” 93, retired American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 18. No services planned. Floral Haven.

To plant a tree in memory of died Saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments