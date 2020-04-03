TULSA
Fenster, Gerald G., 65, property manager, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Larsen, Walter S. “Walt,” 90, retired Army infantry captain and automobile industry worker, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Wadley, Bonnie Jean, 91, retired St. John Medical Center office manager, died Thursday, April 2. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hayhurst-Newcomb, Theresa, 88, executive secretary, died Thursday, April 2. Private services. Hayhurst.
McDaniel, Gary L., 77, greenhouse proprietor, died Thursday, April 2. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Solter, Donald Duane Jr., 78, petroleum geologist, died Tuesday, March 31. Memorial service pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Madewell, Randall “Randy,” 60, retired Touloma Crane & Rigging of Tulsa crane operator and Army veteran, died Monday, March 30. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.
Jennings
Branham, Sarah, 73, medical housekeeper, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.