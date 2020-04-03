Editor's Note

TULSA

Fenster, Gerald G., 65, property manager, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Larsen, Walter S. “Walt,” 90, retired Army infantry captain and automobile industry worker, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Wadley, Bonnie Jean, 91, retired St. John Medical Center office manager, died Thursday, April 2. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hayhurst-Newcomb, Theresa, 88, executive secretary, died Thursday, April 2. Private services. Hayhurst.

McDaniel, Gary L., 77, greenhouse proprietor, died Thursday, April 2. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Solter, Donald Duane Jr., 78, petroleum geologist, died Tuesday, March 31. Memorial service pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Madewell, Randall “Randy,” 60, retired Touloma Crane & Rigging of Tulsa crane operator and Army veteran, died Monday, March 30. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.

Jennings

Branham, Sarah, 73, medical housekeeper, died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

