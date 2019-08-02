Editor's Note

TULSA

Brankel, Louis D., 69, heavy-equipment salesman, died Wednesday, July 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.

Coman, Lois, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Owens, Jerry L., 79, medical salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 30. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sand Springs

Ogburn, Thomas “Tom,” 90, business owner, died Monday, July 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, both at Dillon Funeral Service.

Tahlequah

Reed, Ronald “Deak,” 53, state of Oklahoma social worker, died Thursday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

