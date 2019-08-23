Editor's Note

TULSA

Carreno Garcia, Huberto, 63, materials handler, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cox, Jane, 72, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Crosser, Willie F., 83, musician and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park Christian Church.

Duininck, Joan Lois, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow.

Henderson, James R., 75, American Airlines warehouse supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.

Traband, Carol A., 83, educator, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

McCall, Darrel, 84, construction supervisor, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Ayo, Joseph Raleigh “Joe,” 76, salesman and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 16. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Bible Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Jenks

Alexander, Kelly, 62, educator and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, New Beginnings Church, Bixby, and graveside service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Fort Sill. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Langley

Davis, Jim, 77, Pickles Bar & Grill owner, died Wednesday, Aug 21. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

