TULSA
Carreno Garcia, Huberto, 63, materials handler, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cox, Jane, 72, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Crosser, Willie F., 83, musician and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park Christian Church.
Duininck, Joan Lois, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow.
Henderson, James R., 75, American Airlines warehouse supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.
Traband, Carol A., 83, educator, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
McCall, Darrel, 84, construction supervisor, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Ayo, Joseph Raleigh “Joe,” 76, salesman and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 16. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Bible Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Alexander, Kelly, 62, educator and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, New Beginnings Church, Bixby, and graveside service 9 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Fort Sill. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Langley
Davis, Jim, 77, Pickles Bar & Grill owner, died Wednesday, Aug 21. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.