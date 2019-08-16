Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Lumpkin, Nina, 78, licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, July 31. Private family services. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Allert, Gregory Dean, 62, small-business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cleveland, Okla.

Lynch Monforte, Liam, 20, National Guard private first class, died Tuesday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Henryetta

Lester, Keith Ryan, 41, chief safety officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow; and memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Jennings

East, Sharyl, 58, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Oilton

Humble, Clyde Carl, 88, custom window treatment supervisor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Tulsa. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Marler Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Silver City Free Will Baptist Church, Silver City.

Sand Springs

Denton, Rickie, 69, retired city of Sand Springs street supervisor, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Reach Church.

Tags

Load comments