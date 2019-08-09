Editor's Note

TULSA

Barry, Donald Louis Jr., 66, machinist, died Friday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Body, Truman Altas, 70, cook and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Monday, New Degree Praise Center.

Clare, Florence Lucile, 94, retired Baptist Book Store office clerk, died Friday, Aug. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Drullinger, Tommy W. “T Dub,” 50, Juniper Networks senior account manager, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Sunday, Redeemer Church. Ninde Brookside.

Heath, Albert Sherman Sr., 76, retired from American Airlines, died Sunday Aug. 4. Service 4 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Jack’s.

Kinder, Ethel M., 92, retired Tulsa Nursing Center housekeeping worker, died Friday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Philo, Birdie “Millie,” 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Smith, Jack I., 48, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Keck, Eloise Jane, 78, secretary, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Fairview Funeral Home, Fairview, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.

Coweta

Brians, Johnnie Sue, 80, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 8, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Jenks

Moore, Edwin Stanton, 79, high school teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Big Cussetah United Methodist Church, Morris. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Naifeh, Jerald Paul “Jerry,” 85, retired Standard Distributing Co. president and chief executive officer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Sperry

Coulson, Priscilla Mae (Smith), 93, Ted’s Hamburgers owner, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Community of Christ Church. Johnson.

