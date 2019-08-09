Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND FOR MUCH OF THE REGION... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN SUNDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER LEAVE ANYONE, INCLUDING PETS, IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE. TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO BE OUTSIDE THIS WEEKEND. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. &&