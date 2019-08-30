TULSA
Bates Disher, Betty, 72, Recollections antiques store owner, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Cales, Minnie Jo, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Evans, Jean E., 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Friedman, Leah, 96, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Graveside service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Jones, H. Rodman “Rod,” 98, retired University of Tulsa professor and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Inverness Village Founders Hall. Ninde Brookside.
Martell, Patricia, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Stewart, Clifford L., 84, retired Stationary Operating Services owner, Grandma’s Child Care owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Boggs, Dennis H., 82, veteran, died Monday, Aug. 26. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Hunter, Dorothy F., 89, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Claremore
Hill, Bob, 58, Renewal by Andersen production manager, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Celebration of life and reception 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Hubbard, Barry Richard, 61, American Airlines mechanic, died Wednesday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Smith, Lois “Charlene,” 92, retired Coweta Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 29, in Muskogee. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.
Owasso
Sanguansakdi, Joseph, 76, racehorse venturer, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.