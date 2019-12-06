TULSA
Christesson, Loyd J., 86, certified shorthand reporter and Christesson Reporting Service owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 4. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Clausen, Albert Ray, 62, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Davis, Teresa, 54, former Children’s Medical Center mailroom and supply clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Guthrie, Genevieve Assumpta, “Jeannie,” 91, retired BankOne trust clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
McKewon, Elva Louise, 89, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Stanleys.
Pearman, Zelinda, 78, piano teacher, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Rogers, Vic, 68, machinist and former Tulsa Oilers hockey player, died Friday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Santee, John H. “Jack,” 88, retired attorney, died Friday, Dec. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Williams, James Edward, 87, veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Green, James Leroy “Jim,” 95, World War II Army veteran, formerly of Pawhuska, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, East Cross United Methodist Church.
Claremore
Blythe, Ronald, 68, Pinkston’s Turf Services Inc. owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Tulsa Bible Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Oologah
Rhoads, Maxine, 88, pastor’s wife, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Essley, Estelle, 91, retired Commander Mills seamstress, died Thursday, Dec. 5. No services planned. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Gray, Barbara “Pauline” (Taber), 79, Fibercast parts and operations manager, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Polk Baker, Nancy M., 76, Tulsa Scottish Rite administrative assistant, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Henderson, Carl W. Jr., 56, PolyVision plant manager, died Thursday, Dec. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Allen Free Will Baptist Church.
