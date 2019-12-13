Editor's Note

TULSA

Bowers, Tommy Joe, 87, American Airlines warranty manager and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dalvine, Harry Orth, 91, retired baker and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Ketchum, Thurl D., 81, machinist, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Williams, Mary Joyce, 85, accountant, died Tuesday, Dec 10. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wendlandt, Maxine Deloris, 99, retired farmer, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, both at Leonard & Marker Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Holt, Daril, 85, former painter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Emory, Vicki (Baker), 75, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec 12. Services pending. Rice.

Collinsville

Flynn, Dean, 85, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

