TULSA

Heckman, Anita, 102, teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Martin, Reed, 20, University of Arkansas student, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Rice, Claremore.

Waterdown, Jennie Deloris, 80, retired Petty’s Fine Foods assistant manager, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Reed, Charles “Tom,” 74, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Shrier, Brenda Irene, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Meeker

Bruner, Ruth Davis, 97, cab driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Service 9:30 a.m. Monday, Rolfe Funeral Home Chapel, Oklahoma City.

Owasso

Rutledge, Cathy Jean, 65, educator, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Mowery.

Pawnee

Spears, Betty Jean, 82, retired from the Department of Human Services, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Poteet.

Sand Springs

Odle, Betty Louise, 92, clerical worker, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

