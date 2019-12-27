TULSA
Avery, Gayle L., 88, retired American Airlines secretary, died Friday, Dec. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Barnes, Bobby Charles, 61, Warehouse Market and Pepsi truck driver, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Breiger, Edward “Leon,” 89, machinist and veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Campbell, Elizabeth H., 72, Southwestern Bell service representative, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Crook, Paul Richard, 80, commercial artist, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Southwood Baptist Church.
Walker Lawson, Bernice R., 94, payroll accountant, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dyer, Marion M., 86, lawyer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
McLure, Olivette F., 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kirk of The Hills, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Claremore
Haynes, Ernest E., 88, died Thursday, Dec. 26. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at First United Methodist Church. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Collinsville
Sallee, George Lincoln Jr., 87, retired oil and gas executive, died Wednesday, Dec. 25. Visitation 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church.
Muskogee
Scarbrough, Marjorie, 96, loan officer, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Bradley Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Foster-Petering Funeral Home Chapel.
Sapulpa
Hobbs, Nathan Jr., 80, security business owner, died Monday, Dec. 23. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Wesleyan Bible Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
