TULSA

Kiely, A. Jean, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Landry, Phillip A., 58, electronics repairman, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Powell, Letha Delores, 89, teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Service 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko.

Reather, Ruth E., 90, piano teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Broken Arrow

Moncrief, James, 83, mining inspector and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Floral Haven.

Collinsville

Beck, Donald L. “Don,” 84, Beck’s Appliance owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Jennings

Randall, Terrie, 44, volunteer, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

