TULSA
Kiely, A. Jean, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Landry, Phillip A., 58, electronics repairman, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Powell, Letha Delores, 89, teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Service 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko.
Reather, Ruth E., 90, piano teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Moncrief, James, 83, mining inspector and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Floral Haven.
Collinsville
Beck, Donald L. “Don,” 84, Beck’s Appliance owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Jennings
Randall, Terrie, 44, volunteer, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.