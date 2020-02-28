Editor's Note

TULSA

Arnold, William Thomas Jr., 89, airplane mechanic, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Graveside service was held Wednesday, Feb. 19. Reynolds & Sons.

Brown, Oran Arthur “Jack,” 99, minister, entrepreneur and World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Contis, Calliope, 90, retired American Airlines accountant, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Trisagion 10 a.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside.

Culbertson, Hallie Ann, 81, retired Tulsa Public Schools special education assistant, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Calvary Cemetery Chapel.

Gulley, Thomas L., 77, tube bending quality control manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

McCurry, Peggy Eileen, 61, Perry’s Meat Market meat cutter, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 9 a.m. Monday, Reynolds & AdamsCrest Funeral Service Chapel.

Ramsay, Stephen, 65, retired Philbrook Museum of Art security director, died Sunday, Feb 23. Celebration of life 4-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4, Baxter’s Interurban Grill. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Wiseman, Naomi, 86, retired Walmart department manager, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Holmes, Billie, 83, retired welder and farmer, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Jennings

Gilbert, Gary Dwayne “Chooch” Jr., 49, ME3 employee, died Wednesday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Talala

Hendricks, Scott, 61, plumber, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Turley

Stevens, James Robert, 66, retired drywall hanger and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sperry Christian Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

