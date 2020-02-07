TULSA
Bitting, Dollie Maxine, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Bundy, Jewel D., 90, waitress and Bundy’s Burgers owner, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dodge, Carol Jeanette, 58, teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Kelley, James, 72, Army lieutenant colonel, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Graveside memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s.
Koenig, Richard, 55, Tulsa Opera director of development and donor relations, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, Trinity Episcopal Church.
Lovell, Doris F. (Atkins), 75, Parent Child Center of Tulsa volunteer coordinator, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
McLaughlin, Kay, 106, Tulsa County Assessor's Office employee, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Trombka, Sandra Marina, 59, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Campbell, Don Earl, 98, Dow Chemical Dowell Division mechanical engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Gore
Manley, Carla Jeanne, 75, assembly line worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Gore United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Schmeling, Curtis Dwaynne, 53, aircraft machinist, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Owasso
Gross, Keli Brynne, 61, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Mowery.
Leon, Martha, 73, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Fisher, William Warren, 73, P2S draftsman, died Thursday, Feb. 6. No services planned. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Powers, Wilma “Jean” (Lowe), 92, Haiti missionary and bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, both at Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home.
