TULSA

Allison, Ronald L., 85, dentist, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Arnot, Virginia Rose, 97, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.

Attebery, Gatha Kay, 75, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Montereau Retirement Community Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Briggs, Caroline L., 90, retired educator, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Cabe, Zola, 94, retired Bank of Oklahoma and Tulsa Federal Employees Credit Union financial clerk, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Dean, Joyce Ann, 86, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Giles, Barbara, 81, apartment owner, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Thurman, Diane, 74, Leisure Time Lawn System owner, died Thursday, Feb. 13. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Glenpool

Biles, Billy B., 65, retired truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Jenks

Rathbone, Imogene, 93. retailer and teacher, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Eastland Assembly of God, Tulsa.

Tahlequah

Tiger, Leona, 73, Cherokee Nation social worker, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, Tulsa; and graveside service noon Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

