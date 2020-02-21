TULSA
Cabe, Zola, 94, retired Bank of Oklahoma and Tulsa Federal Employees Credit Union financial clerk, died Friday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Corns, Kenneth Clifton, 72, retired Air Force senior master sergeant, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Kindvall, Robert Allen “Bob,” 75, truck salesman and Army Reserve veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Lanik, Debra, 65, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Lea, Newana B., 76, appointment specialist, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Mason, Agnes, 95, insurance agent, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Stanleys.
Moore, Jeffrey H., 60, FlightSafety International machinist and veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Robey, Teresa, 59, nurse’s aide, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel.
Shaffer, Ruth Ann “Ras,” 52, revenue audit supervisor, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Private services. Schaudt’s.
Stevens, Donald L., 91, electric utility lineman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Weger, John M., 79, New York Life insurance agent, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Witter, Barbara Ann, 84, retired teacher, died Monday, Feb. 17. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Friesner, Phyllis, 84, accounting clerk, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hominy
Red Eagle, Harry Roy, 76, school administrator, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Native ceremony 8 a.m. Monday, Red Eagle residence, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Powell.
Morris
Ashley, Daniel Steven “Steve,” 57, laborer and National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, First Baptist Church.
Vinita
Henderson, Barbara Jean, 86, International Trucking Consultants owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Big Cabin Baptist Church, Big Cabin. Burckhalter-Highsmith.
