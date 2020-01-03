Editor's Note

TULSA

Fountain, Patricia, 95, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Greenlee, Julia Ann, 87, high school English teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Kaufman, Edward Grant “Ed,” 87, Army veteran and real estate broker, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Kirkpatrick, Reuben “Barney,” 88, orthodontist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Knowlton, Kelly William, 69, entrepreneur, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, View Acres Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Rogers, Loretta L., 90, real estate agent, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Tuttle, Elizabeth Ann Orman, 91, university professor, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Marlow, Roger Dale, 73, retired Tulsa Public Schools junior high teacher and Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Weeks, Loella C. 78, medical technologist, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Gilley, Blanch, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Warren, Brock, 24, communications sales consultant, died Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Church at BattleCreek.

Catoosa

Metcalf, Aubrey James Sr., 89, bricklayer, Bricklayers Local Union No. 9 business agent and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Yard, Wilda E. “Willie,” 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Jennings

Weaver, David J., 86, construction supervisor, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Okmulgee

McClure, Donald Paul, 62, Eagle Redi-Mix Concrete supervisor, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Owasso

Sturdivan, Deborah Ann, 49, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Mowery.

Rose

Clinton, Jimmy Leonard, 69, general contractor, died Monday, Dec. 30. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oaks Mission Gym, Oaks. Locust Grove Funeral Home, Locust Grove.

Sand Springs

England, Tracy M., 55, Acosta retail manager, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Ray, Dorothy “Dutch,” 75, retired Sand Springs Public Schools educator, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Angus Church.

Vinita

Parsons, Kelly, 64, automotive delivery driver, died Thursday, Jan. 2. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

