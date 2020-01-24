Editor's Note

TULSA

Aduddell, Robert, 46, maintenance electrician, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Service 1 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.

Barry, David L., 84, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Culver, Clyda Lynn, 65, Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Heath-Griffith, Tulsa.

Hominy

Daniels, Lita, 88, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Powell.

Owasso

Tanner, Orval “Bud,” 90, Oklahoma Fixture Co. carpenter and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Jarnagin, Benjamin H. “Bennie,” 77, Rainbo Bread route salesman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

