TULSA
Aduddell, Robert, 46, maintenance electrician, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Service 1 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Barry, David L., 84, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Culver, Clyda Lynn, 65, Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Heath-Griffith, Tulsa.
Hominy
Daniels, Lita, 88, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Powell.
Owasso
Tanner, Orval “Bud,” 90, Oklahoma Fixture Co. carpenter and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Jarnagin, Benjamin H. “Bennie,” 77, Rainbo Bread route salesman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.