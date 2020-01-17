Editor's Note

TULSA

Blackburn, Darrell, 81, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First Christian Church. Moore’s Memory.

Fine, James “Jim,” 88, Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Jackson, Phillip Nickolas, 75, Nickolas Manufacturing tool and die maker and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Eastland Assembly of God.

Wood, James W., 88, FlightSafety International systems engineer and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Williams, James F. “Jimmie,” 91, pipefitter, welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Church of God. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Slankard, Sarah, 92, accounting clerk, died Friday, Jan. 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Claremore

Crites, Paul, 84, retired Dresser-Rand international drilling manager, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Monday, Davis Funeral Home, Cushing, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Cushing.

Glenpool

Goodman, James W., 84, retired Army first sergeant, died Monday, Jan. 13. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, Bixby. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.

Jenks

Patterson, Wade, 54, automotive consultant, died Monday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Mounds

Carver, Kathleen Mary, 67, retail manager, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Owasso

Longcrier, Virgie Lois, 83, Saint Francis Hospital employee, died Monday, Jan. 13. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, First Baptist Church. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.

Sand Springs

Newbrough, Stephen “Steve,” 60, American Airlines overhaul mechanic, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

