TULSA

Bensinger, Shirley “Sandy,” 91, minister, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Flame International Outreach Ministries. Schaudt’s.

Conrad, Patty Jean (Garrison), 65, retired Rainbo baker, died Friday, Jan. 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Giroux, Stephen Wayne, 64, carpenter and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Cooper, William “Amos” Sr., 90, retired McDonnell Douglas employee, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home; graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa; and memorial service noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Steinberg, Richard, 80, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

